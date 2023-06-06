‘Nonsense!’ Jen Psaki and Chris Sununu Clash Over Russian Collusion Narrative

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) and former White House press secretary turned MSNBC personality Jen Psaki clashed over allegations that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Russian Government on Monday night.

The conversation began with Psaki asking Sununu if the myriad ongoing investigations into Trump — and possible additional impending indictments of the former president — would harm his political prospects.

Sununu responded, impassionedly, in the negative:

No, no! No, no no. Obviously they don’t. They absolutely don’t matter, no. These indictments, and if I may, accommodation of the media, you’re creating the boy who cried wolf syndrome, right? What happened in New York was wrong. I mean it really was. They’re beating up on Trump for political reasons and everybody sees that. What happened with the Russian “collusion” that never existed effectively exonerated the guy so he can play a victim card. You’ve all created a situation where, what kind of planet are we on where Donald Trump’s become the victim?

At that point, Psaki interjected to object.

“I have to stop you on there because we know very clearly that Putin and the Kremlin did intervene in our election in order to try to help Donald Trump back in 2016. So we know that is true,” said the former Democratic operative. “But you may think that they shouldn’t engage in this as a messaging tool because it’s not helpful to them. Is that what you’re saying?”

Sununu replied by explaining that he was “not gonna relitigate, you know, the Russian collusion nonsense that went on for two years where-” when Psaki interrupted again:

PSAKI: You don’t need to relitigate, It’s been litigated! By lawyers and investigations.” SUNUNU: Yeah, yeah it’s nonsense. PSAKI: That’s arguably not true, but continue. SUNUNU: Yeah but nobody buys that any attack on Trump is anything but political. You’ve created, everyone has kind of created this scenario and he is playing it to the fullest. He is playing the violin strings better than anyone imagined, which is why his poll numbers, miraculously, are actually going up. So these candidates are gonna have to get on the stage, talk about what they’re gonna do going forward. Every one of them has to call him out. If you’re not calling out Donald Trump for the non-Republican that he really is, for the mistakes he made in the past, then you don’t deserve to be on the stage. We’re not here to run for vice president, we’re not here to sell books.

Sununu was mulling a bid for the presidency, but announced his decision not to run on Monday, citing his interest in seeing Trump beaten out for the Republican nomination, and for Republicans to retake the White House.

Watch above via MSNBC.

