In shocking footage from Saturday night, a minor league baseball team’s fireworks went horribly wrong when they were accidentally fired into the crowd, sending fans running away in fear.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas — the Los Angeles Angels affiliate team — ended a game against the Tennessee Smokies with a bang, when a firework product was incorrectly secured, causing them to launch directly into the crowd.

Videos were posted to Twitter showing the chaos from multiple angles. Screaming fans running away from the scene could be heard in the video clips.

Scary scene last night: The Angels’ AA affiliate Rocket City Trash Pandas accidentally launched fireworks towards the fans. Luckily, no one was hurt 🙏pic.twitter.com/fgmFLRkDPi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

The Trash Pandas released a statement following the incident, saying that luckily no one was injured:

On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience. Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.

The team released an additional statement from Pyro Shows of Alabama, explaining the specific firework malfunction:

After considerable investigation into the fireworks incident last night, we discovered that a particular product had been incorrectly inserted and secured into its holder. During our continuing look at our procedures regarding the device, the supporting equipment, and the technicians that use it, we are eliminating it from the show until that device and supporting procedures have been fully updated to assure providing safe shows for our customers.

