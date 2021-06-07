WATCH: US Secures Dramatic Victory After Belligerent Fans of Mexico Hurl Objects at Players and Chant Homophobic Slurs

comScore Fans of Mexico Throw Bottles, Trash at USMNT in Soccer Match

Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico ended with a thrilling victory for the USMNT. But during the match, belligerent fans of Mexico forced the game to be paused.

For the second time in less than a week, fans of Mexico chanted the homophobic slur “puto.” The first instance came during Mexico’s victory over Costa Rica, at Denver’s Mile High Stadium last Thursday. But the chants of anti-gay slurs continued Sunday, as Mexico faced the US. Shortly before stoppage time, the match was temporarily paused until the chants stopped.

Offensive chants from fans have been a repeated issue during international soccer matches, with FIFA even instituting a rule giving referees the authority to end the game if slurs are shouted by the crowd. But officials chose not to use that power in the latest examples featuring fans of Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League.

After referees let the match resume, the unruly behavior continued. Angry with the result as the USMNT pulled off a dramatic victory behind a penalty kick goal from Christian Pulisic in the 114th minute, fans of Mexico began throwing objects at US players.

