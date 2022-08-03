WATCH: Vin Scully’s 21 Second Dismantling of Socialism Tears Across Social Media After Broadcast Legend’s Passing

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday. Among many calls, one which was accurate was him dismantling socialism.

Following his passing, Outkick founder Clay Travis posted the video of Scully blasting socialism while calling a 2016 game between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

“Socialism failing to work, as it always does, this time in Venezuela. You talk about giving everybody something free and all of a sudden, there’s no food to eat,” said Scully. “And who do you think is the richest person in Venezuela? The daughter of Hugo Chavez. Hello! Anyway, 0-and-2.”

Vin Scully on socialism. pic.twitter.com/oaNC7vhsZW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 3, 2022

Scully called Dodgers games between 1950 and 2016 in a career that included having a unique voice. He called the last several years of Dodgers games when the team was in Brooklyn until its move to Los Angeles in 1958. Scully was employed by CBS Sports, NBS Sports and CBS Radio.

Scully signature line to open ball games was “It’s time for Dodger baseball! Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good (afternoon/evening) to you, wherever you may be.”

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles,” said the Dodgers in a statement.

