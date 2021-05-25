WATCH: Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer Casually Firing Fastballs Serves as Backdrop for Georgetown University Graduation Ceremony

Georgetown University had Nationals Park reserved Monday for their graduation ceremony. With the Washington Nationals having an off day, the graduation was set to avoid any sort of scheduling conflict.

But when they booked Nationals Park, the school probably didn’t run it by superstar pitcher Max Scherzer. Like most Major League Baseball starters, Scherzer proved he was a creature of habit, arriving at the stadium to play catch despite Georgetown’s graduation ceremony having already commenced.

Max Scherzer’s getting his work in and doesn’t give a Fuck about Georgetown’s graduation 😂 (Via ig/Lromeo09, Macy.Cartwright) pic.twitter.com/s5qj1lpdYK — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 25, 2021

The 36-year-old, three-time Cy Young award winner was scheduled to start the next day for the Nationals and wasn’t about to miss a throw day.

Graduations are incredibly boring for almost everyone involved. They’re boring for the speakers, boring for the graduates, they’re boring for the friends and family of the graduates. As a seemingly endless list of names were read alphabetically over the course of a few hours, Scherzer’s throw day was probably the most exciting part of the ceremony for any baseball fan in the house

Scherzer provided a strange backdrop for Georgetown University’s graduation ceremony, but the future hall-of-famer also enhanced the festivities by giving viewers a memorable story to share.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]