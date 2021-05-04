WFAN afternoon co-host Craig Carton caused an uproar last week when he asked 21-year-old NFL quarterback Zach Wilson about his ‘hot mom.’ But Carton has no plans of apologizing, blaming the backlash on his critics.

“I guarantee, the people that came out of the gate attacking me on it, were probably the same people that thought his mom was hot, they were ogling her,” Carton said. “They also, a far majority of them probably never heard [the interview], didn’t see it, don’t listen to the show. And this was their chance to be woke.”

Craig responds to the backlash he received for asking Zach Wilson a question about his mom pic.twitter.com/a7Ewu5zPp4 — Carton & Roberts (@CartonRoberts) May 4, 2021

Last Thursday, the New York Jets drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. And if you were on social media looking for chatter about the Jets selection, you likely saw more people reacting to Wilson’s mom because of her looks. The next day, Carton asked Wilson about the reaction and ensuing headlines featuring his mom.

While fighting off his critics, Carton explained the topic didn’t overtake the interview and he wasn’t admiring Wilson’s mom. “I said, isn’t it awkward that other outlets are talking about your mom’s looks?”

“And by the way, if you interviewed Zach Wilson and did not ask him about it, you should never be able to do another interview again, because you suck at it,” the WFAN radio host added.

Here is the question Craig asked Zach Wilson about his mom pic.twitter.com/bmS0hSGE18 — Carton & Roberts (@CartonRoberts) May 3, 2021

His question to Wilson generated plenty of immediate criticism, with Carton an easy target due to his notorious history as a shock jock, and recent time spent in prison after being convicted on federal fraud charges.

“The social media mob was fed a bone. It gave all these righteously indignant A-holes an opportunity to get on their little soap box and attack,” Carton fired back. “That’s what it was, because at the end of the day, nobody was really bothered by it, you couldn’t have been.”

“I would do it again a million times over,” the New York radio host added. “I’m not apologizing for it, I’m not retracting it, I’m not taking it back.” And for anyone expecting him to be reprimanded by WFAN or their parent company Audacy, Carton said keep waiting. “Here’s the fallout, I’m probably gonna get a bonus for it. Sorry about that.”

Carton spent ten years in morning drive with co-host Boomer Esiason before he was arrested on fraud charges in September 2017. After serving time in prison, Carton was rehired to join Evan Roberts in afternoons on WFAN last November. A lightning rod for attention, his polarizing nature is one of the reasons why Carton was given a second chance on-air.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]