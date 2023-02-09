WATCH: White Dude Gets Face POUNDED After Saying N-Word at Hockey Game — To Another White Dude

A White male fan got brutally punched in the face after he hurled the n-word at another fan — who was also White, and who reacted to the provocation with a flurry of punches that devolved into a brawl.

There’s an old joke that goes, “I went to a fight last night, and a hockey game broke out.”

But two NHL fans turned that gag around Wednesday night when the Dallas Stars played the Minnesota Wild at the at American Airlines Center in Dallas. A thin fan with a classically caucasian haircut was jawing at a much larger fan sitting behind him, inviting him to descend to his row to escalate their exchange, when he dropped the soft-“R” n-word.

“Dumb-ass n***a!” the young man said.

The larger gentleman immediately delivered a blow that snapped the thinner man’s head back, and then directed a less-focused flurry of blows. The young man and his companion, a woman, responded by fighting back. After almost a minute, the larger man appeared to have restrained the other fan, who was emphatically pointing out that the other man had hit first.

A Twitter user named Matt Faulkner posted video footage of the incident:

Much of the commentary online centered on unkind assessments of the young man’s haircut. When reached for comment, every 1989 yearbook confirmed they did, indeed, want their hairdo back.

TMZ reports they reached out to find out how the brawl started and how it ended, to no avail:

The two scuffled for a few moments following the blow — before another woman raced in and threw a bevy of punches of her own. Eventually, other fans stepped in before the altercation became even more violent. It’s unclear how the situation was resolved — we’ve reached out to cops to see if any arrests were made, but no word back yet.

As for the game, the Stars defeated the Wild 4 to 1, striking a deserved blow against team names that aren’t plural.

Watch above via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com