WATCH: Women’s Soccer Team Chases Down And Brutally Assaults Referee For Not Rewarding Penalty

Players from the Congolese women’s soccer club DC Motema Pembe chased down a referee and brutally assaulted him in protest of a non-penalty call.

The women of DC Motema Pembe were losing to Mazembe women 5-1 in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The referee did not call a questionable foul inside the penalty box.

Out of anger, the players on Motemba Pember chased the official off the pitch, and once he made his way toward a shelter, they attacked him. Players began to slug him before bystanders separated the angry athletes, and shortly after, the official was rushed down a tunnel.

A few of the Motema Pembe players chased the official down the tunnel and were out of sight of the video.

The women on Mazembe stayed on the pitch as they watched their opponents aggressively charge the referee.

Ex-CAF Media expert Collins Okinyo posted the viral clip to his LinkedIn account early Friday morning. In the caption, he wrote:

Seems like our sisters have copied exactly what we do. DC Motema Pembe Women’s team chased and attacked a referee for not awarding them a penalty in their game against TP Mazembe Women. Motema Pembe were trailing 5-1 before the incident happened in Lubumbashi.

According to GhanaWeb, the DR Congo Football Association suspended some players on Motema Pembe for their actions.

The violent melee comes less than a week after a crazed Columbian soccer fan brutally attacked a player on the opposing team. A similar protest happened in that match after Daniel Cataño defended himself from the attack; the referee ejected him from the game.

That match was postponed after members of Millonarious refused to play when Cataño received a red card for fighting back. The team negotiated to get the match underway, but the referee would not revoke the red card he handed out.

Watch above via Collins Okinyo on LinkedIn.

