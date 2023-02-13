WATCH: Crazed Soccer Fan Storms Pitch And Punches Player

A deranged Columbian soccer fan stormed the pitch before a match and attacked a player on the field.

On Sunday, the Millonarious were supposed to face the Deportes Tolima in Columbia’s top soccer series, Categoría Primera A. The game was set to kick off at Deportes Tolima’s home field, but a fan jumped the fence that separates the fans from the field, and the crazed fan punched player Daniel Cataño right in the side of the head.

The fan cowardly ran in the opposite direction after he sucker-punched the soccer player, but Cataño quickly chased him. The fan made it about 15 yards before he fell to the ground after the soccer player shoved him. Cataño tried to kick him, but he missed, and a teammate was there to separate the soccer player from the crazed man.

Security picked the man up and dragged him off camera, and Cataño’s teammates from Millonarious rushed over after them.

When the camera pointed back in the direction of where the security guard dragged the fan, all the players representing Millonarious surrounded the fan yelling and screaming at him. For some odd reason, the referee kicked Cataño out of the game with a red card for defending himself against the attacker.

The whole Millonarious squad walked off the pitch and refused to play after Cataño received an ejection from the match. Cataño had previously played for Deportes Tolima before he became part of the Millonarious squad.

In a statement, Deportes Tolima team President Cesar Camargo said:

The fan is out of control and will have to be prosecuted. And for a team to withdraw from the field is a boycott of the game and the sport. It is not worth putting pressure on us in that way.

The Millanarious negotiated to resume the match, but the referee would not revoke Cataño’s red card.

David Silva, Millanarious team captain, said, “safety of the coaching staff, players, is above anything else. We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society. We have to take care of each other.”

This fan was not the only fan who decided to run on the field in the middle of play. On Friday, a deranged golf fan decided to run on the green at a PGA tournament at the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. He also went for a swim after security failed to catch him.

Watch above.

