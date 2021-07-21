Women ‘Are Already Smarter Than’ Men: MLB Players React to History as First All-Female Broadcast Crew Calls Game

History was made Tuesday night in St. Pete when Major League Baseball’s first all-female broadcast crew called a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

The game aired on YouTube, featuring Melanie Newman as the play-by-play voice, partnered with color commentator Sarah Langs and Alanna Rizzo as the field reporter. Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner anchored the pre and postgame studio coverage. MLB Network later played highlights of the game, including two Orioles players discussing the historic event from the dugout.

The player facing the camera is Anthony Santander, who was mic’d up for the broadcast. But Santander didn’t appear to be aware of the game’s historic nature, showing surprise when a teammate noted it was the first time an entire MLB broadcast was comprised of women.

“That’s very important,” Santander responded, according to MLB Network’s translation. “Women have to continue to carve out their place. They are already smarter than we are anyway.”

Now how can you not be romantic about baseball after seeing that?

Newman has worked as a radio play-by-play voice for the Orioles since last year. Langs writes for MLB.com, and Watney, Gardner, and Rizzo each appear regularly on MLB Network, with the latter working on Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s High Heat.

Watch above via MLB Network

