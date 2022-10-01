‘You Should Be In Jail!’: Fishing Competition Gets Absolutely Bonkers When Winners Caught Cheating In Bizarre Way

If you thought fishing competitions sounded boring, a new video will prove they can get pretty rowdy and those competing take it as seriously as any other sport, especially if someone is caught cheating.

In a video captured from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Cleveland, Ohio, two fishermen faced the wrath of their competitors when it was discovered they were adding lead weights to their catches. Bizarrely, on top of stuffing weights inside the fish they caught, they were also filling them with other walleye fish filets.

Footage from the competition shows one of the two fishermen standing and watching as someone cuts open one of their fish. When he then holds up a ball weight, other colorfully-dressed fishing competitors came barreling towards the hoopla, nearly all screaming using a variety of vulgarities.

“That’s fucking theft, motherfucker!” one person can be heard saying.

“You should be in jail!” another added.

“How many fucking tournaments have you done this in?” another said.

The chorus of anger only grew as weights and separate filets were discovered in each catch.

Serious Controversy in Pro fishing tournament as multiple-time winners caught stuffing lead weights and other fish filets in their fish to have the heaviest catch to win hundreds of thousands in prizes. pic.twitter.com/Sxqeo2XC0K — Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 1, 2022

The two fishermen are Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon. In longer footage from the tournament, the two can be seen taking pictures with their fish and being named best team before the gut-filled investigation begins.

The duo have been suspected of cheating in the past and won multiple major fishing tournaments, Ohio’s Toledo Blade reported. Last year, they were disqualified at Lake Erie Fall Brawl after one of them failed a polygraph.

At one point, one of the men, Runyon, is told to leave the competition. When asked what he has to say for himself, he remains silent.

“Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR LEWT at the same time Lake Erie Walleye Trail director Jason Fischer wrote in a Facebook statement. “I hope you know now that when I say ‘you built this LEWT and I will defend its integrity at all costs,’ I mean it. You all deserve the best.”



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com