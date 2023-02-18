Tesla Recalls More Than 300,000 Vehicles Over Self Driving Safety Risk

Hundreds of thousands of Tesla vehicles are being recalled after authorities flagged the potential crash risk of the Full Self-Driving Beta system.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made their concerns about the self-driving feature official this week with a filing claiming that the system “may allow” the vehicle to function unsafely at intersections and in other situations, like dealing with a yellow light.

The small glitches require the driver to intervene to prevent a crash, according to the filing.

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” the notice reads.

A total of 362,758 fall under the parameters of the recall, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against this descriptor being used this week. According to him, this is a simple software update and shouldn’t be viewed as a typical recall.

“The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!” Musk tweeted.

Definitely. The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2023

According to the NHTSA in their statement, “manufacturers must initiate a recall for any repair, including a software update, that remedies an unreasonable risk to safety.”

The NHTSA said the full-driving feature as it stands “led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws.” The fix will be an over-the-air update.

Watch above via CNN.

