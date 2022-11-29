Trump’s Truth Social Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Users Per Month: Report

Former President Donald Trump’s social media website, Truth Social, reportedly has been losing hundreds of thousands of visitors per month over the past few months.

There were more than 2.85 million visitors to Truth Social in October, according to the subscription service and outlet TheRighting, which uses Comscore data.

The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter on Monday flagged the numbers from TheRighting.

The 2.85 million is a decrease of 530,000 from the 3.38 million visitors to Truth Social in September. In August, there were 4.02 million visitors. Overall, between August and October, there was a decrease of almost 1.18 million visitors.

TheRighting founder Howard Polskin said that the declining numbers signify that people aren’t as interested in what Trump has to say as much as in the past.

“It suggests a decreasing interest in what Trump is saying on his platform,” he told Confider. “If the numbers keep declining, he may be tempted to go back to Twitter to reach a much larger audience.”

Twitter reinstated Trump’s account this month after owner Elon Musk took a poll of whether the former president should be allowed back on the platform, which he was kicked off of following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Trump has said he will stay on Truth Social regardless of his Twitter reinstatement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com