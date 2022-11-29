RNC Commissions a Panel Filled With Trump Allies to Figure Out What Went Wrong in the Midterms

The Republican National Committee is setting up a team of advisors to conduct a review of their midterms performance, the committee announced this week.

While Republicans gained a slim majority in the House, they faced some significant losses and failed to gain control of the Senate. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has faced public scrutiny from Republicans over the party’s minimal midterm gains. Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the party has also been called into question as his endorsement did not help earn victories for signature races.

Despite the midterm losses, the RNC’s panel is reportedly full of Trump allies.

“As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come,” McDaniel said in a statement about the new team, Politico first reported. “I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans.”

Approximately a dozen people will serve on the advisory board, including former Donald Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway. Blake Masters, who lost his Arizona Senate run, will also be part of the group of advisors.

“Our party needs to modernize. We’re fighting against Big Tech, the media, and now, the Democrats’ GOTV early voting machine,” the Trump-endorsed Masters said in a statement. Trump claimed Masters had his race stolen, though Arizona officials have frequently pushed back on election fraud allegations.

Also on the RNC’s panel, Politico reported, are Alabama Sen.-elect Katie Britt, Texas Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz, and Michigan Rep.-elect John James. All three had the endorsement of Trump in their races.

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, who has supported Trump in the past, is also on the panel. In an interview earlier this month with CBN News, Perkins insisted Republicans should not be going after each other at the moment, but he did admit some midterm Republican candidates were “artificially pumped up,” primarily candidates pushed by the former president.

The move by the RNC comes as McDaniel is facing growing criticism from Republicans. Former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said recently he is considering a run for McDaniel’s position. Trump loyalist and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell also claims he’s planning on trying for the leadership role.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro targeted McDaniel on Tuesday, asking why the Republican leader should remain in her position when she’s overseen so many massive losses for the party.

Somebody make me the case why Ronna McDaniel should maintain her job at the RNC. She took over in 2017 and has presided over a blowout in 2018, a presidential loss in 2020, two run-off losses in 2021, and the loss of the Senate and wild GOP House underperformance in 2022. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 29, 2022

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) also criticized Republican leadership this week, suggesting it may be time to replace McDaniel.

“We really have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country,” the governor said. “And I don’t know of a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs. Everybody needs to evaluate what we are doing and is it effective and are we messaging truly that our policies work.”

