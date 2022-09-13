JUST IN: Twitter Shareholders Vote to Approve Elon Musk Takeover That Tesla CEO is Trying to Abandon

Twitter shareholders approved Tuesday Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company – despite the ongoing legal battle as Musk seeks to back out of the deal.

Musk agreed in April to acquire Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion. At the time, the announcement was heralded as a victory for free speech.

However, Musk has since tried to pull out of the deal, citing his concerns about Twitter’s approach to bots has not been sufficiently addressed by the company. Twitter has been fighting in court for Musk to go through on the deal and honor their contract. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

The news of the shareholders’ approval comes as a whistleblower and former Twitter security head Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testified in front of the Senate on Tuesday, talking about alleged security violations by the social media giant. Zatko claims the company is able to track down users by their address, their current exact location, and their phone number.

Zatko also said that there were foreign agents working at Twitter, which “simply lacked the fundamental abilities to hunt for foreign intelligence agencies and expel them on their own.”

A Delaware judge has allowed Musk to update his counterclaim against the social media giant to include information revealed by Zatko.

Watch above via Fox Business.

