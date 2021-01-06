The U.S. Capitol Building is currently under siege by an unruly mob of Trump supporters, ginned up by the inciteful rhetoric of President Donald Trump and his surrogates who have baselessly claimed the 2020 election was stolen. It was not.

Trump encouraged his thousands of supporters assembled at the White House Ellipse during his ironically titled “Save America Rally” to march on the Capital, and even offered to joined them, He did not. But most of his supporters bought his rhetoric at face value and did what he asked, regardless of the social contract on which America was founded.

The story is still very much fluid, and reports of bleeding victims, gunshots fired, and elected officials hiding in bunkers are still revealing themselves. Many on Twitter are gobsmacked by what they are seeing unfold and are commenting in real-time.

A dark moment for America. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2021

The Fall of Democracy! — Johannes Tobi W. (@Johannxs) January 6, 2021

“A democracy, if you can keep it.” https://t.co/qbWLbqrt9i — Errol Louis (@errollouis) January 6, 2021

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

This is NOT what DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE. This is what a violent authoritarian coup looks like. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) January 6, 2021

Rep. James McGovern: ‘This is not a protest. It is a terrorist attack on our democracy’ https://t.co/JapWeWHgoz @RepMcGovern pic.twitter.com/2LrtPBnfpR — telegramdotcom (@telegramdotcom) January 6, 2021

To put this in context: The Capitol is a place where women can’t even show bare shoulders in the Speaker’s Lobby — and THIS👇is happening right now. INSANE. https://t.co/5wAc82z7Um — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 6, 2021

Today is proof that there are certain people who will always be safe to protest and it will be perceived as their right. Their violence will be branded as passion. Their outrage will be painted as patriotism. And yet, our human rights will remain a debate. — Nabela Noor (@Nabela) January 6, 2021

2. NO LONGER A BLOODLESS COUP…JUST A COUPhttps://t.co/z2zESb4uoM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2021

A dark & sad day for American democracy 🇺🇸 — 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐎𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@feritodman) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump has railed endlessly against Antifa Whether you like or hate Antifa, there’s no doing that nothing Antifa has ever done is nearly as serious or dangerous as what these anti-democracy Trump thugs are doing These Are Trump’s Proud Boys — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 6, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) Illinois: “This is not how democracy or politics work” Watching live on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/mmofBPo4Ne — Maureen Kyle (@maureenkyle) January 6, 2021

These images of attack on our democracy— invited by GOP members of the Senate and House — is the definition of sedition and must be repelled. — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) January 6, 2021

This is an attempted coup fueled by the President of the United States. This is not a protest — it’s violent, far-right extremism, and it’s endangering lives and our democracy at the Capitol right now. — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) January 6, 2021

“Insurrection in Washington.” Let that chyron sink in. This was unimaginable a few short years ago, but it was the inevitable conclusion of the Trump era Today, I weep for my country. I weep for democracy https://t.co/R2Iux4wczC — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) January 6, 2021

This is domestic terrorism. Period, full stop. We are in throngs of a coup because @realDonaldTrump refuses to respect the will of the American people. The eyes of the world are on us right now. Democracy will prevail. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 6, 2021

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher tells @jaketapper: “The President needs to call it off. Call it off. Call it off. It’s over. The election’s over. And the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here. They need to stop it. There is a cost.” — Veronica Stracqualursi (@VeronicaStrac) January 6, 2021

