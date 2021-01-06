comScore

‘A Dark Moment for America’: A Stunned Nation Watches as Chaos Engulfs the U.S. Capitol

By Colby HallJan 6th, 2021, 3:27 pm

SAUL LOEB/AFP

The U.S. Capitol Building is currently under siege by an unruly mob of Trump supporters, ginned up by the inciteful rhetoric of President Donald Trump and his surrogates who have baselessly claimed the 2020 election was stolen. It was not.

Trump encouraged his thousands of supporters assembled at the White House Ellipse during his ironically titled “Save America Rally” to march on the Capital, and even offered to joined them, He did not. But most of his supporters bought his rhetoric at face value and did what he asked, regardless of the social contract on which America was founded.

The story is still very much fluid, and reports of bleeding victims, gunshots fired, and elected officials hiding in bunkers are still revealing themselves. Many on Twitter are gobsmacked by what they are seeing unfold and are commenting in real-time.

