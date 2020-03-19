New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is bashing President Donald Trump for what he termed to be an “immoral” response to the coronavirus.

In a heated Thursday afternoon news conference at New York’s City Hall, de Blasio ripped Trump for not using every available option to help the city.

“I will only say to the president: I don’t understand,” de Blasio said. “And I think there are millions and tens of millions of Americans who don’t understand what you’re doing right now. You are not using the tools of your office.”

The New York mayor drew a parallel to the action — or, inaction — of a former president.

“You are the Herbert Hoover of your generation,” de Blasio said. “You are watching and waiting and missing every chance to be bold, and to act to protect our nation.”

Referencing former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, de Blasio blasted the current commander-in-chief for not acting on a similar scale.

“President Trump is not doing that now, for reasons that are inexplicable to the vast majority of us,” he said.

Specifically, de Blasio is calling for a “full mobilization” of the U.S. military.

“It is beyond comprehension, it is immoral that our president has not ordered our military to full mobilization,” de Blasio said. “Because this is the great threat to our nation. We have armed forces overseas who are protecting us against terrorism and foreign threats, but right now we have a domestic threat on a level we have never seen in decades.”

