BREAKING: Trump Caves and Signs Covid-19 Relief Bill, Averting Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed the Covid-19 relief bill, averting a looming government shutdown that would have happened on Tuesday if the bill failed to pass.

After days of refusing to sign the bill and making demands for the $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000, Trump tweeted on Sunday evening that there was “good news” coming regarding the bill, as Mediaite reported earlier.

Media outlets began reporting that a room at Mar-a-Lago, where the president is spending the Christmas holidays, was being prepared by staff for a bill signing ceremony.

Around 8 pm ET, reporters began tweeting that the bill had been signed, including Politico’s Jake Sherman and Meridith McGraw, and Zeke Miller with the AP.

The president has signed the covid relief/government funding bill, several sources told me. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 28, 2020

President Trump has officially signed the coronavirus relief and government spending bill, I’m told. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 28, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — AP source: Trump signs pandemic relief and government-funding measure, averting government shutdown. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 28, 2020

The White House just sent out a statement officially confirming that the bill was signed.

INBOX: White House makes it official — ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has signed the COVID relief/2021 omnibus appropriations bill. pic.twitter.com/FkoxJZXAyp — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 28, 2020

Trump also released a statement taking credit for helping America avoid “another Great Depression,” and listing several demands that he had, including the $2,000 checks again, rescissions of certain budget items that he was going to redline, a review of Section 230, and the House and Senate agreeing to “focus very strongly on the very substantial voter fraud” that he has continued to baselessly claim occurred during the November 3 election.

“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” wrote Trump.

“Much more money is coming,” the president concluded. “I will never give up my fight for the American people!”

MORE: The White House has released this long, rambling statement from @realDonaldTrump claiming that the 116th Congress — which ends on 1/3 — has made promises re future recissions, 230, (non-existent) “voter fraud,” etc. pic.twitter.com/hAty1ijhQR — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 28, 2020

