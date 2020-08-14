comScore

Critics Mortified That Trump Refused to Denounce QAnon When Asked at Presser: He’s Giving a ‘Domestic Terror Movement’ a ‘Wink and a Nod’

By Leia IdlibyAug 14th, 2020, 3:50 pm
President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump’s critics were mortified that he refused to denounce the conspiracy theory group QAnon when asked about it during his Friday briefing.

Trump praised QAnon-supporting Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday after he was asked if he believes in the conspiracy theory by Associated Press White House correspondent Jill Colvin. 

“Well, she did very well in the election, she won by a lot. She was very popular, she comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely, I did congratulate her,” Trump replied.

Author and political columnist Seth Abramson noted that the FBI labeled them a “domestic terror movement” while NBC News reporter Ben Collins pointed out QAnon might “spin this into a win.”

Several other pundits and journalists were shocked by the president’s failure to decry the group, taking to Twitter to share their outrage:

