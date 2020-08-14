President Donald Trump doubled down on his praise for QAnon-supporting Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, Friday upon being asked whether he agrees with the conspiracy theory.

Associated Press (AP) White House correspondent Jill Colvin asked Trump, “You congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweet. You called her a future Republican star. Greene has been a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, she said it’s something that should be worth listening to. Do you agree with her on that?”

“Well, she did very well in the election, she won by a lot. She was very popular, she comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely, I did congratulate her,” Trump replied, before quickly moving on to another reporter.

Colvin then shot back at Trump by noting that he didn’t answer her question on whether he agrees with the QAnon conspiracy theory, however Trump ignored her and continued to call on the next reporter.

Trump saluted Greene following her Georgia primary victory on Wednesday, tweeting, “Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

As we’ve previously noted, QAnon is “a theory that alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfurl a multinational cabal of elite, ritualistic pedophiles,” and accusations from the conspiracy theorists often include allegations of sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice, and occultism in the government.

Greene has reportedly previously called “Q,” the alleged figure of the conspiracy theory, a “patriot,” and claimed, “He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.”

