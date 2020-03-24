Dr. Fauci Reemerges After Absence From Monday’s WH Briefing, Denies Rift With Trump Amid Reports of Tension

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite his absence at Monday’s White House briefing and reports of tension between the two, Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — is denying that there is a rift between him and President Donald Trump.

In an interview with WMAL radio in Washington, Fauci was asked whether he believes the media is asking questions designed to drive a wedge between him and the president.

“That is really unfortunate,” Fauci said. “I would wish that would stop. Because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences. There really — fundamentally, at the core when you look at it — there are not differences. The president has listened to what I have said, and what the other people on the task force have said. When I’ve made recommendations, he’s taken them. He’s never countered or overridden me. The idea of pitting one against the other is just not helpful. I wish that would stop so we can look ahead at the challenge we have together to get over this thing.”

Trump, for his part, has also trying to downplay the reported tension. On Tuesday morning, he retweeted a clip of Fauci speaking with Mark Levin on Fox News in which the doctor said, “I never, in the multiple times … where I said, ‘For scientific reasons we really should do this,’ that he hasn’t said, ‘Let’s do it.'”

“Thank you Tony!” Trump wrote in response.

Yet Fauci was absent from Monday’s news conference at which Trump said that social distancing protocols would be relaxed sooner rather than later — advice which conflicts with what Dr. Fauci has said. The New York Times also reported that Trump has become frustrated with Fauci’s “blunt” approach during the briefings.

Listen above, via WMAL.

