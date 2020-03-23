According to a new report from The New York Times, President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly irritated at the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over his “blunt approach” and statements that correct Trump’s claims at Covid-19 press conferences.

“Mr. Trump has become frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s blunt approach at the briefing lectern, which often contradicts things the president has just said, according to two people familiar with the dynamic,” The New York Times reported.

Trump has given Fauci more “leeway” rebuke him due to the fact that “Mr. Trump knows that Dr. Fauci is seen as credible with a large swath of the public and with journalists.”

But that leeway could have a limit. “The president has also resisted portraying the virus as an existential threat in a way that the public health experts have,” the Times writes.

The report further outlines a growing frustration from the president aimed at a variety of medical professionals and experts in the White House over their proposals, which he perceives as a hindrance to the economy.

“The White House, in recent days, there has been a growing sentiment that medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy, and there has been a push to find ways to let people start returning to work,” the Times reported.

Read the full New York Times report here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]