Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis told CBS News that he hasn’t spoken with President Donald Trump since resigning, but again held his tongue on any potential criticisms of the president.

“I will not speak ill of a sitting president. I’m not going to do it,” Mattis said, before adding “He’s an unusual president, our president is.”

According to CBS, Mattis spoke with correspondent David Martin in a wide-ranging interview airing on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.

“I think that especially with the – just the rabid nature of politics today we’ve got to be careful. We could tear this country apart,” Mattis said.

According to CBS, Mattis confirmed he has not spoken with Trump following his resignation from the Pentagon late last year. Mattis’s resignation came a day after the White House announced it intended to pull troops out of Syria.

“This is how I saw the strength of America, that we keep our alliances together and we keep them tight,” Mattis told Martin. “And if I wasn’t the right person to do this, then it, the president needed someone more aligned with his views.”

Mattis has been on a bit of a media tour recently, promoting his new book Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead.

CBS’ interview with Mattis will air on CBS Sunday Morning this Sunday, Sept. 1.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

