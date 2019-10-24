Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a resolution Thursday, backed by 41 of his Republican colleagues in the Senate, condemning the House for their impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill, the senator ripped the Democrat-led impeachment process, and said it could endanger the institution.

“The process in the House today I think is a danger to the future of the presidency,” Graham said. “If you can drive down a president’s poll numbers by having proceedings where you selectively leak information, where the president — who’s the subject of all of this — is pretty much shut out, God help future presidents.”

As some immediately pointed out, this very tactic has indeed been used before — by Republicans — against presidential candidates from the opposite party.

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told Sean Hannity in 2015. “But we put together a Benghazi special committee. A select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping.“

Nonetheless, Graham maintains that the current process is not on the level.

“If you believe you have a case against the president, vote to open up an inquiry, allow Republicans to have a say, make sure the president is allowed to participate in a meaningful manner like we did in the past,” he said. “That’s the way to do it. What you’re doing today in my view, is unfair to the president and is dangerous to the presidency. And I think 41 Republican senators and growing is a strong signal to our hHuse colleagues that you’re off script here. There is a way to do it, a right way and a wrong way. And you’ve chosen the wrong way.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]