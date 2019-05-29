Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not ready to pursue impeachment yet after Robert Mueller‘s brief remarks this morning.

After putting out a statement this afternoon, Pelosi elaborated at a Commonwealth Club event saying that while “nothing is off the table,” they want to make “such an ironclad case that even the Republican Senate, which at the time seems to be not an objective jury, will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country.”

She made a point of bringing up House Democrats’ victories so far in certain court cases over resistance to subpoenas and acknowledged there are some House Democrats pushing for impeachment (though she said it’s not the majority).

“Many constituents want to impeach the president,” Pelosi said. “But we want do do what is right and what gets results what gets results.”

She said things are different from the Nixon era and that “the case has to be very compelling to the American people,” pointing again to the work they’re continuing to do in the House.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

