President Donald Trump claimed to have “caught” the “swamp” during an interview, Friday, announcing, “I caught the swamp. I caught them all… I caught all of this corruption that was going on and nobody else could have done it.”

After being asked by a journalist about billionaire Leon Cooperman, Friday, who said that President Trump should not run in 2020 if he can’t change his behavior, the president blamed his behavior on the “fake news” media and other opponents.

“You’ve really shaped my behavior, because from the day I came in here, I’ve had problems with phony stuff, like a phony dossier that turned out to be false, like false investigations that I’ve beaten,” he declared. “So a lot of my behavior was shaped by the fake news and by the other side. That was a lot of my behavior.”

“The fact is that we created the greatest economy in the history of our country, with all of that stuff going on behind me, nobody else could have done it. Rush Limbaugh said he doesn’t know a man in the world that could have done what Trump did,” President Trump continued, adding, “I don’t know Leon Cooperman, but whoever Leon Cooperman is, I know of him, he can have his own view, but in the meantime I’m making him rich and I’m making a lot of other people rich, including the working man and woman.”

“They’ve never done so well as they’ve done right now. Our Jobs are the best they’ve ever been. Everything about our economy is just about the best it’s ever been, including unemployment. So I think in light of all of the things going on, and you know what I mean by that: the fake news, the Comeys of the world, all of the bad things that went on, it’s called the swamp… you know what I did? A big favor,” the president proclaimed. “I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me. I caught all of this corruption that was going on and nobody else could have done it.”

He concluded, “On top of that, we have the best economy, greatest economy we’ve ever had, the best job numbers we’ve ever had. African-American, Asian-American, Hispanic, the best ever. So I think we’ve done a great job. And tell Leon, who I’ve seen but I don’t know, tell him congratulations because he did very well with Trump.”

