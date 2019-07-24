Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s full report — with redactions — was released by the Justice Department earlier this year.

The nearly 400-page report is the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation into President Donald Trump, his campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election. It also delves into whether Trump obstructed justice with his attempts to thwart the special counsel investigation.

Mueller is set to testify before Congress in two hearings on Wednesday about his investigation and report. The first hearing will be held before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m., the second before the House Intelligence Committee at noon. You can watch the hearings live here.

Read the full, searchable report here.

[Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images]

