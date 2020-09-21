Andrew Weissman, who worked as a deputy to former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, told The Atlantic that Mueller “absolutely” let Americans down with his Russia investigation into President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019.

In an interview with The Atlantic’s George Packer on his upcoming book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation, Weissman said, “There’s no question I was frustrated at the time… There was more that could be done that we didn’t do.”

Asked by Packer “if Mueller had let the American people down,” Weissman reportedly replied, “Absolutely, yep,” adding, “I wouldn’t phrase it as just Mueller. I would say ‘the office.’ There are a lot of things we did well, and a lot of things we could have done better, to be diplomatic about it.”

Weissman — an MSNBC legal analyst — also reportedly said that describing the investigation as “a historic missed opportunity” is “fair.”

The Mueller investigation concluded in 2019 that there was no identifiable collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome,” the report declared, “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

