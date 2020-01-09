Rep. Jackie Speier Blames Trump for the Ukraine Plane Crash in Iran: ‘Collateral Damage’ From His Provocative Actions

The Ukraine plane crash in Tehran earlier this week — which U.S. officials reportedly believe was caused by an Iranian missile strike — is “collateral damage” from President Donald Trump’s actions, according to one member of Congress.

Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room Thursday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) made the statement following a question from anchor Wolf Blitzer about whether she’d been briefed on the crash. Speier confirmed she had been brought up to speed, as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, but said she could not speak about the details as they are classified.

Then, Speier said, “if what is being projected is true, this is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States.”

She added, “I would say that the continued saber rattling by the president doesn’t help us.”

The California representative went on to label Iran and Qasem Soleimani as “bad actors,” but nonetheless called on Trump to get Iran back to the negotiating table.

“Iran has been a bad actor,” Speier said. “Soleimani was a bad actor. But there are many people in that region and around the world who are bad actors. We have to find a way to live together and attempt to move towards peace.”

Watch above, via CNN.

