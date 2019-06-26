GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz torched GOP Leader Rep. Liz Cheney for criticizing his bid to limit presidential war powers, remarking, “A Cheney wants us to get into war? Weird.”

The Florida congressman is touting an unlikely partnership with progressive Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna after the two unveiled a proposal to codify congressional authorization for any military action against Iran.

Under the proposal, President Donald Trump would be required to seek approval from Congress before authorizing war with Iran.

The two spoke with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Wednesday, who noted Cheney has criticized the proposal and read a statement by her.

“Congress should never limit the president’s ability to defend our nation. Iran continues to escalate their hostile behavior against the U.S. and its interests,” Cheney said.

When Cavuto asked Gaetz’s thoughts, he quipped, “Yeah, a Cheney wants us to get into war? Weird.”

Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was an early proponent of invading Iraq.

“I look at a new coalition forming around the country that is not partisan in nature but an ‘America first’ idea,” Gaetz said. “Ro is on the progressive wing of Democratic Party and I’m on the conservative side of the Republican Party. Recent reporting in The Hill showed that by a margin of 2 to 1 Americans favored diplomacy and negotiation over war.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com