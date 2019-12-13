‘The Vindman Rule’: White House Reportedly Cracking Down on Trump’s Calls With Foreign Leaders

The White House is reportedly cracking down on access to President Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, with an official joking about it as “The Vindman Rule.”

According to CNN, far fewer White House officials have access to Trump’s calls –– with a list signed off by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who will often join calls himself. Officials who often have access to Trump’s calls include O’Brien’s deputy Matt Pottinger, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and his deputy Rob Blair. Many career staffers whose jobs would include taking notes on calls have been reportedly barred.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman listened in on Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reported what he heard to National Security Council lawyers. The call formed the basis of the whistleblower complaint that has ultimately resulted in Trump’s likely impeachment in the House of Representatives over alleged pressure on Ukraine for personal benefit.

Vindman later testified that he thought the call undermined the national security of the United States due to its contents.

“Vindman wouldn’t hear the (July 25th) call if it happened tomorrow,” a White House official told CNN.

“It’s rare that anyone who’s not a political appointee sits in on a live call,” another White House official told CNN.

