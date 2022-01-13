Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Slams Biden Over Russia and Ukraine

Jan 13th, 2022
 

Alexander Vindman on CBS Sunday Morning

Trump impeachment whistleblower Alexander Vindman slammed the Biden administration on Thursday over its approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Now what? Diplomacy looks to be a dead-end & the U.S. & West have done little on deterrence. Russia’s offensive against Ukraine will be the largest in Europe since World War II & there is nothing effective being done to avert it. Start working contingencies & arm Ukraine,” tweeted Vindman.

Twenty-six minutes after his initial tweet, Vindman made what he posted into a thread, suggesting what the United States should do in response to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States and Russia held a bilateral talk this week in Geneva as many as 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the Russia-Ukraine border. The discussion did not publicly yield any results. The Biden administration has threatened sanctions as retaliation were Russia to invade Ukraine. Russia has called for U.S. guarantees such as ensuring that Ukraine nor any other country would become members of NATO, something that the United States has called a non-starter.

“We will not allow anyone to slam closed NATO’s open door policy,” said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who led the U.S. talk with Russia.

