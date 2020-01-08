“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

President Donald Trump spoke those words before even stating “good morning” as he addressed Iran’s missile strike on a base housing U.S. troops from the East Room of the White House Wednesday.

Trump turned to Iran’s attack on two Iraqi airbases, and confirmed that no U.S. forces were killed in the strike.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” Trump said. “Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well.”

The Iranian government has cast the attack as retaliation for the airstrike Trump authorized that killed notorious Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Trump went on with his speech by describing Soleimani’s bloody legacy while reemphasizing that the U.S. will never allow Iran to fulfill its nuclear ambitions.

