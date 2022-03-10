Trump Asks Supporters to Give Him Money For New Plane After Emergency Landing Over the Weekend

Donald Trump’s PAC sent out an email blast telling the former president’s supporters to give him cash for a new private jet called “Trump Force One.”

On Wednesday, multiple reports ran the story that Trump was traveling on a plane that had to make an emergency landing after a speech he gave to a number of Republican National Committee donors in New Orleans. The plane belonged to a GOP donor who lent it to Trump so he could fly back to Mar-a-Lago, but shortly after take-off, the plane returned to the airport because of a reported engine failure, and Trump caught a flight on another donor’s plane instead.

Insider reports that hours after the story got picked up by the media, the Trump Save America PAC emailed supporters with a request they contribute to “Trump Force One’s” construction if they want to see it. The email links to a webpage where people are asked to give monthly recurring donations for as much as $2,500 a month.

“I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One,” the email said. “The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see.”

Insider notes that Trump still has his private Boeing 757, though it is “sitting unused in upstate New York” after the former president said it was getting a tune-up months ago.

