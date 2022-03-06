Trump Proposes Escalating War by Having U.S. Fighter Jets ‘Bomb the Sh*t’ Out of Russia, Try to Frame China For It

As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to unfold, former President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. should launch an attack on Russia as part of a ludicrous scheme to set off a war between Russia and China.

Trump spoke to a gathering of top Republican National Committee donors in New Orleans, where CBS reports that he cracked jokes about Russia’s war with Ukraine and other matters. As part of the evening, Trump “joked” while proposing a scenario in which American fighter jets would disguise themselves as Chinese vessels, attack Russia, and see if that leads to Russia and China going to war with each other.

From the report, which was corroborated by Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey:

Trump joked about the conflict, too, though, telling donors that the U.S. should put the “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and “bomb the s***” out of Russia. “And then we say, China did it,” he said, to laughter in the room, according to the source. “Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch.”

Trump also took time at the retreat to trash NATO as a “paper tiger,” saying “At what point do countries say, ‘No, we can’t take this massive crime against humanity?’ We can’t let it happen. We can’t let it continue to happen.” This comes after former Vice President Mike Pence defended NATO while saying “There is no room in this party for apologists for [Vladimir] Putin,” a veiled shot at Trump for calling the Russian leader “smart” and “savvy” in recent days.

The event continued with Trump speaking positively about Kim Jong Un, blasting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (again), and running with his lie for the umpteenth time that he actually won the 2020 election (he didn’t).

Trump tonight on Kim Jong Un: "Seriously tough, he's absolutely the leader of that country." Kim Jong Un advisers were "sitting at attention" when he talked and "cowered" when he spoke to them. Said one general "stood up so fast." "I want my people to act like that," he joked. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

"Stupid corrupt Mitch McConnell. Not good for any of us. He hurts our party so badly," Trump said to RNC donors in New Orleans, getting some but not heavy applause. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

"We've already won two presidential elections," Trump says falsely, per audio to donors. "And now I feel obligated that we have to really look strongly at doing it again… We are looking at it very very strongly. We have to do it. We have to do it." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 6, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com