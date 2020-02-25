President Donald Trump addressed Monday’s verdict in the rape trial of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, calling the guilty verdict on one count of rape and one count of sexual assault “a great victory” for women.

Emily Goodman from The Daily Mail asked if the U.S. president thinks “justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case.”

Trump opened by admitting that he “was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein,” before adding “he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out by the way? I’m trying to figure that out. He was a person I didn’t like. I don’t know too much about the case.”

The commander in chief went on to mock the Democratic influence that Weinstein claimed to have, before NBC’s Peter Alexander followed up by noting that the case “is being viewed as a milestone” for the Me Too movement. “What message can you as president deliver to women in America who are still afraid to come forward and share their stories of sexual harassment and assault?” he asked.

Trump first hedged by admitting that he didn’t know the specifics of the case as he has been busy with diplomatic dealings in India before noting “from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing. It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]