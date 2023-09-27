Trump Continues to Rail Against Fraud Case Judge and ‘Racist’ Letitia James: “He Made Up This Crazy KILL TRUMP Decision’ With ‘No Jury, No Trial’

Former President Donald Trump carried his meltdown over Judge Arthur F. Engoran’s decision to rule against Trump in a sweeping civil fraud case on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, tearing into both Engoran and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury,” argued Trump in a Truth Social post.

He continued:

He [Engoran] made up this crazy ‘KILL TRUMP’ decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence. AS AN EXAMPLE, HE VALUES THE MOST SPECTACULAR PROPERTY IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, MAR-A-LAGO, AT $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH POSSIBLY 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT. His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched! My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform. While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!

In a follow-up post, Trump insisted that his “Net Worth is much greater than the number shown in the Financial Statements,” and boasted again about the “POWERFUL” “buyer beware clause,” affixed to them.

“This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought,” he added. “It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge. It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before.”

The posts echoed statements released by Trump on Tuesday, when he excoriated Engoran as “a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James,” and defended the Trump Organization as “a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede.”

Reuters reports that that case could “severely hamper” Trump’s ability to operate his business in the Empire State. “It’s a devastating ruling,” argued the University of Minnesota Law School’s Bill Black. “If the decision is upheld, they have to liquidate the LLCs which actually hold the enormous bulk of the assets.”

