Trump Flies Off the Handle In All-Caps Screed Railing Against Judge Who Ruled He Committed Fraud: ‘THIS IS NOT AMERICA’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out in an all-caps rant on Tuesday after a New York judge ruled he had committed fraud.

In a Truth Social post sent on Tuesday titled, “STATEMENT ON TRUTH… 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump included screenshots of two posts he had seemingly written the day prior:

I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements in order to borrow money from Banks, etc. The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the “Commercial Division,” where it belongs, because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James, who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory. I am not even allowed a Jury! The facts of this case are simple. 1) I AM WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE NUMBERS SHOWN ON MY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. 2) I DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE MY MOST VALUABLE ASSET, MY BRAND. 3) THE BANKS WERE PAID BACK IN FULL, SOMETIMES EARLY, THERE WERE NO DEFAULTS, THE BANKS MADE MONEY, WERE REPRESENTED BY THE BEST LAW FIRMS, & WERE VERY “HAPPY.” THERE WERE NO VICTIMS! 4) ON THE FRONT PAGE OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THERE IS A STRONG “DISCLAIMER CLAUSE” TELLING ALL NOT TO RELY ON THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. THE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE TELLS ANYONE REVIEWING THE DATA, INCLUDING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, TO DO THEIR OWN RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS – IT IS A NON RELIANCE CLAUSE, AND COULD NOT BE MORE CLEAR. ADDITIONALLY TO MY BEING WORTH FAR MORE THAN IS SHOWN IN THE “FULLY DISCLAIMED” FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AGAIN NOT PUTTING DOWN A VALUE FOR MY BIGGEST ASSET, BRAND, THE COMPANY HAS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN CASH, AND VERY LITTLE DEBT. It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!

Judge Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump had engaged in fraud for years — “massively overvaluing his assets” and deceiving banks and insurers, AP reported.

“Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” declared New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. “We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”

