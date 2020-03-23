comScore

Trump Defends Asian-Americans During Coronavirus Crisis: ‘NOT Their Fault in Any Way’

By Charlie NashMar 23rd, 2020, 5:45 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wrote on Monday that it’s important to stand by the Asian-American community during the coronavirus crisis, noting the virus is “NOT their fault in any way.”

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” President Trump posted on Twitter. “They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”

Some social media users, however, criticized President Trump’s tweets– noting that the president has consistently referred to Covid-19 as the “Chinese Virus.”

On Monday, the New York Times reported on Asian-Americans who have been experiencing racial attacks during the coronavirus crisis.

