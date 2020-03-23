President Donald Trump wrote on Monday that it’s important to stand by the Asian-American community during the coronavirus crisis, noting the virus is “NOT their fault in any way.”

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world,” President Trump posted on Twitter. “They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!”

It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

….is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Some social media users, however, criticized President Trump’s tweets– noting that the president has consistently referred to Covid-19 as the “Chinese Virus.”

After repeatedly referring to #COVID19 as the “China” virus: https://t.co/ZkD9f2RhQq — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 23, 2020

One way to protect the Asian American community is to stop calling it the “Chinese virus” https://t.co/csNx2eJNlX — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 23, 2020

Yes, we have been urging you to stop using racist and xenophobic language to name the virus, and to stop scapegoating Asian American and immigrant communities. Will that finally end now? https://t.co/PsjlIV9ecx — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) March 23, 2020

Trump does not call it the “Chinese virus” in this tweet https://t.co/jHoYod8Vsg — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) March 23, 2020

On Monday, the New York Times reported on Asian-Americans who have been experiencing racial attacks during the coronavirus crisis.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]