Trump Fumes After Watching MSNBC, Takes Aim at Parent Company: ‘Such Lies’

President Donald Trump continues to not be a fan of MSNBC programming, arguing tonight that “almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth” after watching today.

Watched MSNBC this morning just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week. Such lies, almost everything they were saying was the opposite of the truth. Fake News! No wonder their ratings, along with CNN, are WAY DOWN. The hatred Comcast has is amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

“Fake News!” the president tweeted, saying he was watching MSNBC in the morning “just to see what the opposition was saying about events of the past week.”

“The hatred Comcast has is amazing!” Trump said, criticizing MSNBC and NBC’s parent company.

Before becoming president, Trump hosted The Apprentice which aired on NBC. The company cut ties with Trump shortly after he declared his candidacy for the presidency.

