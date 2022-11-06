Trump Gloats About Jimmy Kimmel’s Claim He Lost Half His Fans By Going After the Former President: His ‘Show is Dead’

Former President Donald Trump gloated about ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel saying he’s lost half of his fans because he’s criticized the ex-commander in chief.

At a rally in Latrobe, PA on Saturday night, the former president took a gleeful shot at Kimmel for saying on a podcast “I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that” for going after Trump.

“I saw Jimmy Kimmel said that his show’s practically dead because nobody that likes Trump will watch,” Trump said. “And guess what? That turned out to be a majority of the people. The show is dead, and so are the other ones.”

Trump reference to “the other ones” appears to be a shot at Kimmel’s late night peers — given the former president followed up that comment by shouting out Greg Gutfeld’s ratings success on Fox News.

“Greg Gutfeld on cable has the number one evening show,” Trump said. “That’s great, right?”

Kimmel made his comment during a recent interview with Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal on the Naked Lunch podcast:

“Does ABC ever say to you, ‘Hey, could you not just attack this side and lay off a little bit? Cause we are gonna lose those people?’” Rosenthal asked Kimmel said, “There was at one time, maybe, I don’t know, like right around the beginning of this whole like Trump thing where — ” “This is now eight years ago?” Rosenthal inquired. “Yeah. Something like that. Maybe not quite that long ago that that was like kind of hinted at,” Kimmel responded. But I just said, ‘Listen, I get it. I mean, I don’t disagree. I mean, you’re right. I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that,’” Kimmel said. “I mean, when I, you know, 10 years ago, among like Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” he continued. “You know, at least according to the research that they did. And I get it, if that’s what they want to do, I just said, ‘Listen, if that’s what you wanna do, I understand and I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. So, you know, if you want somebody else to host the show, then that’s fine. That’s okay with me. I’m just not gonna do it like that.’”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

