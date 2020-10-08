President Donald Trump cranked the fear-mongering up to 11 on Thursday as he pronounced Senator Kamala Harris a “communist” and claimed that she would swiftly replace Joe Biden if the former vice president assumes the Oval Office.

In Trump’s wild interview with Maria Bartiromo, he was asked to respond to the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Harris and Mike Pence. Trump called Harris “terrible” and “totally unlikable,” then went on a full-throttle tear against the Democratic ticket as a whole

“I don’t think you could get worse,” he said. “She’s a communist! We’re gonna have a communist? I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as president. He’s not gonna be lasting two months.”

This went on with Trump claiming Harris is “well beyond a socialist” and wants to let “killers and murderers and rapists pour into our country.”

Later in the interview, Trump called Harris a “monster” who got “destroyed” by Mike Pence at the debate.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]