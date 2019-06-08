Trump Goes on Twitter Tear Defending Border Immigration Deal: ‘Mexico Will Try Very Hard’

President Donald Trump does not think that the media has given him proper kudos for his Border Immigration Agreement with Mexico.

So he took to Twitter early Saturday morning to defend the deal and lambaste the “Fake and Corrupt News Media,” for their “false reporting.”

“While the reviews and reporting on our Border Immigration Agreement with Mexico have been very good, there has nevertheless been much false reporting (surprise!) by the Fake and Corrupt News Media, such as Comcast/NBC, CNN, @nytimes & @washingtonpost,” Trump wrote. “These ‘Fakers’ are Bad News!”

While the reviews and reporting on our Border Immigration Agreement with Mexico have been very good, there has nevertheless been much false reporting (surprise!) by the Fake and Corrupt News Media, such as Comcast/NBC, CNN, @nytimes & @washingtonpost. These “Fakers” are Bad News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

The president then provided his own positive review, courtesy of Brandon Judd, a member of the National Border Patrol Council.

“That’s going to be a huge deal because Mexico will be using their strong Immigration Laws – A game changer,” Judd says in the tweeted out quote. “People no longer will be released into the U.S.”

Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council: “That’s going to be a huge deal because Mexico will be using their strong Immigration Laws – A game changer. People no longer will be released into the U.S.” Also, 6000 Mexican Troops at their Southern Border. Currently there are few! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Trump next added his own bit of commentary following Judd’s remarks by adding: “Also, 6000 Mexican Troops at their Southern Border. Currently there are few!”

The president was not done yet. He then insisted Mexico will try “very hard” before resorting to all-caps.

Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Late Friday night, Trump announced a deal had been reached via Twitter.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” Trump wrote.

