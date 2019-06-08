comScore

Schumer Mocks Trump’s Claim Mexico Deal Will ‘Greatly Reduce’ Illegal Immigration: ‘That Problem is Solved’

By Tamar AuberJun 8th, 2019, 10:04 am

Sen. Chuck Schumer took to Twitter late Friday to respond to President Donald Trump‘s claim that his deal with Mexico will “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”

On Friday night, Trump announced he had reached a deal with Mexico to curb illegal immigration.

Schumer was not impressed.

Instead, he took to Twitter to mock Trump’s claims.

“This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,'” Schumer wrote.

He added: “Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future.”

On Saturday morning, Trump — clearly not impressed with the press his announcement garnered — went on a Twitter bend defending the deal, and writing in all-caps: “MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!”

He added in another tweet that everyone is “very excited” by the deal.

