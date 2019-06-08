Sen. Chuck Schumer took to Twitter late Friday to respond to President Donald Trump‘s claim that his deal with Mexico will “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”

On Friday night, Trump announced he had reached a deal with Mexico to curb illegal immigration.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Schumer was not impressed.

Instead, he took to Twitter to mock Trump’s claims.

“This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,'” Schumer wrote.

He added: “Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future.”

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.” Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

On Saturday morning, Trump — clearly not impressed with the press his announcement garnered — went on a Twitter bend defending the deal, and writing in all-caps: “MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!”

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

He added in another tweet that everyone is “very excited” by the deal.

Everyone very excited about the new deal with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

