Trump Now Selling T-Shirts With His Own Mugshot For $47

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign remains determined to fundraise as much as possible off his indictment. Now, despite reports that Trump is not expected to get a mugshot when he’s arraigned in New York court on Tuesday, his campaign mocked up an image of his mugshot anyway to sell on t-shirts.

Hours after the campaign sent Trump supporters an email asking for donations ahead of his arraignment, the campaign sent out a new one to promote some new merchandise. As you can see in the screenshot below obtained by Mediaite, the Trump campaign is now asking for $47 donations in exchange for a shirt blaring the words “NOT GUILTY” along with Trump standing with a placard for his mugshot:

Ever since Trump started railing over his oncoming indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money case, there’s been a recurring conversation about whether the idea of him being arrested and standing for a mugshot would galvanize his supporters. As it stands, however, the mugshot on the “NOT GUILTY” shirt is a fake.

The New York Times previously explained that it was unlikely Trump was going to have a mugshot and even less likely that it was going to be released to the public.

From the Gray Lady:

Mug shots are meant to help the authorities identify a defendant and find them if they flee; in such instances, the photographs are distributed to law enforcement agencies and sometimes the media in order to help apprehend the fugitive. But Mr. Trump is not considered a significant flight risk, and as he is a former president who hosted a widely popular reality television show after spending decades as a fixture of the tabloids, photographs of him are more than readily available. Several officials also said there was concern that a mug shot of Mr. Trump, which would be provided to the New York Police Department and other agencies, would be leaked. That would be a violation of law and could prompt an investigation and a political firestorm.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com