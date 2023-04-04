Trump Tries to Fleece His Supporters for Cash One Last Time Before His Indictment: I’m Going to Be ‘Out of Commission for a Few Hours’

Donald Trump is about to become the first former president in American history to be criminally charged, but his 2024 campaign didn’t let that get in the way of their fundraising.

The Trump campaign sent out an email to supporters on Tuesday before his arraignment in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money case. The message bore the title “The last email before my arrest,” and it contained a note from Trump which invites recipients to mourn “the loss of justice in America.”

Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME. As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of your support. I am blown away by all of the donations, support, and prayers we have received. It’s sad to see what’s happening – not for myself – but for our country. This is not the America you and I once knew. Our nation is becoming a Marxist Third World country that CRIMINALIZES dissent and IMPRISONS its political opposition. But do NOT lose hope in America, Friend! We are a nation that declared its independence from the world’s biggest empire, won two world wars, and landed the first man on the moon. Resilience is in our blood. Our movement has overcome so much. And there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail once again and WIN the White House in 2024. Thank you again for all of your support. I love you all! Sincerely, Your favorite President, Donald J. Trump.

New fundraising email from Donald Trump, subject line: "My last email before my arrest" pic.twitter.com/8olY4DqyiT — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 4, 2023

The email includes a link and a prompt inviting people to donate to “SAVE AMERICA.” Trump and his allies have been using his indictment to consolidate his support, and the ex-president has raised millions of dollars ever since he began railing against his oncoming arraignment.

