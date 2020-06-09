Trump Nosedives in His Favorite Poll, Now -11 in Net Approval as Numbers Tumble By 6 Points Overnight

“I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays [sic] CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving,” President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday.

Based on the results of a new poll out Tuesday, the “and others” pile at McLaughlin & Associates is likely about to grow by one.

In its latest daily tracking poll, Rasmussen Reports showed a six-point swing overnight in the president’s approval ratings. After clocking in with 47 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval among Americans on Monday, Tuesday’s poll showed Trump at 44 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval.

The survey is ordinarily a Trump favorite, one which he often cites in tweets. Rasmussen has consistently shown one of the highest approval ratings for Trump among all pollsters — with numbers putting the president at or even above 50 percent for some of his term.

These latest grim numbers for Trump come one day after a CNN poll which showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a whopping 14 percent. Other recent surveys also show Trump behind by a significant margin — with several, in addition to CNN, putting his current deficit in double digits.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]