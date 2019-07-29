During a signing ceremony for the 9/11 victim compensation fund bill, President Donald Trump — speaking to an audience filled with first responders — made reference his time “down there” at Ground Zero.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden Monday morning, the president discussed his time at the site of the attacks.

“I was down there also,” Trump said. “But I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has hearkened back to his time at the site of the attacks. Previously, the president stated he “helped a little bit” at Ground Zero.

At a 2016 rally in Buffalo, NY, Trump said this:

“Everyone who helped clear the rubble — and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit — but I want to tell you: Those people were amazing. Clearing the rubble. Trying to find additional lives. You didn’t know what was going to come down on all of us — and they handled it.”

The president, according to the fact-checking website Snopes, did visit the site of the attacks on Sept. 13, 2001. In interviews with NBC and a German TV outlet, he made vague reference to paying roughly 125 people to help with the recovery.

This claim, however, has never been corroborated. And according to Snopes, John Feal — who has been one of the most visible advocates for 9/11 first responder funds — Ground Zero was on lockdown by Sept. 15, and a government-issued ID badge was required to access the site. Further, there is no evidence Trump himself helped with the clear the rubble.

Watch above, via Fox Business and the Washington Post.

