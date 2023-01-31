Trump Pleads the Fifth Over 400 Times, Rages at New York AG’s ‘Witch Hunt’ In New Deposition Video

A newly-obtained video shows former President Donald Trump railing at New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) while repeatedly refusing to refusing to answer questions under the Fifth Amendment.

CBS News obtained footage from Trump’s deposition last year as part of the financial fraud investigation into the former president, his adult children, and his business organization. After declaring his understanding of the proceeding, Trump was given the chance to make an opening statement, and he wasted no time attacking James.

From CBS reporting:

“This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.” He called James “a renegade and out of control prosecutor” and accused her of having political motives for her office’s investigation into his financial practices. Just over a month later, on Sept. 21, James announced her office’s lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and his company, accusing them of a long-running scheme to inflate the value of their properties. The Trumps have denied wrongdoing. “This whole thing is very unfair,” Trump says in the deposition video. “Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” Trump said, adding that on the advice of counsel, “I respectfully decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution. “This will be my answer to any further questions.”

The video’s release comes months after Trump took to Truth Social, opened fire on James and announced that he took the Fifth. In the past, the former president has questioned the innocence of anyone who asserts their rights against self-incrimination; in his case though, he claimed he had “no choice” because of the “unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt” against him.

Trump was instructed to say “same answer” in order to refer to his statement over the course of the interview, and CBS reports that he did so “more than 400 times.” In the months that followed, the Trump Organization and a subsidiary entity were found guilty of multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com