Trump Praises MMA Fighter ‘Thug Nasty’ For Threat to Deliver ‘Whooping’ to Political Opponents

By Charlie NashDec 12th, 2019, 9:59 am

President Donald Trump mocked the far-left Antifa movement on Twitter, Thursday, in response to an MMA fighter offering to beat up the president’s enemies.

In response to a video of MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell offering to fight anyone on President Trump’s command following his UFC win on Sunday, President Trump declared, “ANTIFA will not be going after Bryce or @ColbyCovMMA anytime soon,” referencing MMA fighter and Trump supporter Colby Covington.

“They much prefer people who can’t fight back!” he continued.

Covington has previously met President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, and has been interviewed by former Turning Point USA figurehead Candace Owens.

